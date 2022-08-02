Skip to main content

Falcons Ex Brad Hawkins Signs With New Team: Details

The Patriots hosted the former Falcons’ undrafted rookie safety for a workout on Monday.

Former Atlanta Falcons rookie safety Brad Hawkins has found a new home.

With teams becoming entrenched in training camps throughout the NFL landscape, Pro Football Focus reported that rookie safety Brad Hawkins would be signing with the New England Patriots. The Pats hosted the former Michigan Wolverine for a workout on Monday.

The 24-year-old originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May. During his time at Michigan, he appeared in 56 games and made 31 starts with the Wolverines. 

The 6-1, 221 pound safety had his most productive collegiate season in 2021, compiling 60 total tackles and two forced fumbles. By the conclusion of his time in Ann Arbor, Hawkins had compiled 178 total tackles (seven for a loss), eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He was a third-team all-Big Ten selection in 2021, and voted an alternate captain by his teammates.

The native of Camden, New Jersey had limited pre-draft exposure after failing to earn an invite to either the Senior Bowl or the NFL Scouting Combine. 

However, during his March pro day appearance at Michigan, he logged a 37-inch vertical, as well as running the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds.

The Falcons waived Hawkins in July as a corresponding move to their signing of defensive tackle Eddie Goldman. Goldman has spent six seasons with the Chicago Bears. He has 13 sacks and 175 tackles, including 18 for a loss to his credit during his professional career. He was expected to compete for a spot on the Falcons defensive line. However, he abruptly announced his retirement from the NFL just 13 days after signing with the Falcons.

