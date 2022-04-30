Atlanta Falcons 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
APR 30: UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS BEGIN TO FIND HOMES
Not every impact player ends up being selected in the NFL Draft, and immediately following the conclusion of Round 7 Saturday evening, teams begin working on signing these undrafted players to minor deals. These players can either be undrafted free agents or rookie minicamp invitations.
You can view the full list of Atlanta Falcons undrafted free agents below:
Ferris State QB Jared Bernhardt
Penn State DT Derrick Tangelo
Boston College OT Tyler Vrabel
Colorado LB Nate Landman
APR 30: FALCONS DRAFT CLASS FINALIZED
Here's a look at the Atlanta Falcons' complete draft class:
R1, P8: Drake London, WR, USC
R2, P38: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
R2, P58: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
R3, P74: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
R3, P82: DeAngelo Malone, LB, Western Kentucky
R5, P151: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Brigham Young
R6, P190: Justin Shaffer, G, Georgia
R6, P213: John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia
APR 28: THE DRAFT KICKS OFF
The NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night in Las Vegas, with hundreds of prospects hoping to hear their names called so they can live out their NFL dreams.