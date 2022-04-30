Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, Falcon Report will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide. 

FOLLOW EVERY FALCONS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!

Dig in below...

APR 30: UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS BEGIN TO FIND HOMES

Not every impact player ends up being selected in the NFL Draft, and immediately following the conclusion of Round 7 Saturday evening, teams begin working on signing these undrafted players to minor deals. These players can either be undrafted free agents or rookie minicamp invitations.

You can view the full list of Atlanta Falcons undrafted free agents below:

Ferris State QB Jared Bernhardt

Penn State DT Derrick Tangelo

Boston College OT Tyler Vrabel

Colorado LB Nate Landman

Be sure to check back often as this list will be updated on a minute by minute basis

APR 30: FALCONS DRAFT CLASS FINALIZED

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

https___stillcurtain.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1294478231
Play

'Fell Into Our Lap': Desmond Ridder's Wait Pays Off With Falcons

After being linked to the first round, Desmond Ridder finally comes off the board for the Atlanta Falcons on Day 2

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_16970829
Play

Falcons Double Down on 'Dawgs in Round 6, Taking Georgia TE John FitzPatrick

Another Georgia Bulldog joins the Atlanta Falcons.

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_15385530
Play

Falcons Select Georgia Bulldogs TE John FitzPatrick

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

By Falcon Report Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Here's a look at the Atlanta Falcons' complete draft class:

R1, P8: Drake London, WR, USC

R2, P38: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

R2, P58: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

R3, P74: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

R3, P82: DeAngelo Malone, LB, Western Kentucky

R5, P151: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Brigham Young

R6, P190: Justin Shaffer, G, Georgia

R6, P213: John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia

APR 28: THE DRAFT KICKS OFF

The NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night in Las Vegas, with hundreds of prospects hoping to hear their names called so they can live out their NFL dreams.

FOLLOW EVERY FALCONS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!

https___stillcurtain.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1294478231
News

'Fell Into Our Lap': Desmond Ridder's Wait Pays Off With Falcons

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
USATSI_16970829
News

Falcons Double Down on 'Dawgs in Round 6, Taking Georgia TE John FitzPatrick

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
USATSI_15385530
News

Falcons Select Georgia Bulldogs TE John FitzPatrick

By Falcon Report Staff2 hours ago
PRPBVDXGPFHGTE6KNWQHIHKDIY
News

Athens to Atlanta: Georgia Bulldogs Guard Selected By Falcons in Round 6

By Timm Hamm3 hours ago
USATSI_17816027
News

A+ For Allgeier? What Grade Does Falcons RB Pick Get?

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
USATSI_16925428
News

Falcons Pick BYU's Tyler Allgeier At No. 151; Future RB1?

By Coty Davis5 hours ago
DeAngeloMalone
News

Falcons Draft: How Does DeAngelo Malone Pick Grade?

By Falcon Report Staff6 hours ago
https___stillcurtain.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1294478231
News

Desmond Ridder Draft Grade: Does New Falcons QB Pass The Test?

By Daniel Flick7 hours ago