Atlanta Falcons 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, Falcon Report will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

APR 30: UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS BEGIN TO FIND HOMES

Not every impact player ends up being selected in the NFL Draft, and immediately following the conclusion of Round 7 Saturday evening, teams begin working on signing these undrafted players to minor deals. These players can either be undrafted free agents or rookie minicamp invitations.

You can view the full list of Atlanta Falcons undrafted free agents below:

Ferris State QB Jared Bernhardt

Penn State DT Derrick Tangelo

Boston College OT Tyler Vrabel

Colorado LB Nate Landman

APR 30: FALCONS DRAFT CLASS FINALIZED

Here's a look at the Atlanta Falcons' complete draft class:

R1, P8: Drake London, WR, USC

R2, P38: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

R2, P58: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

R3, P74: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

R3, P82: DeAngelo Malone, LB, Western Kentucky

R5, P151: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Brigham Young

R6, P190: Justin Shaffer, G, Georgia

R6, P213: John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia

APR 28: THE DRAFT KICKS OFF

The NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night in Las Vegas, with hundreds of prospects hoping to hear their names called so they can live out their NFL dreams.