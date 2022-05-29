Falcons Coach Arthur Smith on Uvalde Shooting: 'Part of Me Thinks Our Political Process Is Broken'
People across the world are still processing the events that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday that killed 19 students and two teachers -- the second-deadliest school shooting in American history after the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.
Since the shooting, the shock of the events has led to a lot of political debate around the country and the world in regards to gun laws, police training and mental health practices.
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith shared his thoughts in a statement on Friday.
“I’m not going to get into some political rant. Part of me thinks our political process is broken. On both sides. It has been hijacked, in my opinion, by extremists. I think there is a lost art to compromise. I’m an independent thinker, appreciate everyone’s opinion. There’s a lost art to debate, but I’m going to stay out of the political debate because that’s now why I’m concerned. It’s more as a parent, father, husband, son, a concerned citizen. I believe in the people of this county, and I think it’s a shame the leaders, and I don’t care about your politics, that you can’t find a compromise solution to keep military grade assault weapons out of the hands of mentally ill people.”
In response to the school shooting, Falcons owner Arthur Blank donated $100,000 each on behalf of his organization, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, to Sandy Hook Promise and The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention.