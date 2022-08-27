The Atlanta Falcons host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in the final tune-up for the regular season for both teams.

It's only preseason, but blowing a 16-point lead last week against the Jets on Monday Night Football has to still sting for those who participated. Fortunately, Saturday is a chance to forget about it and move on, and brings a chance for each player to improve his chance for a permanent roster spot next week.

"The hardest thing is to be objective and take everything in perspective," coach Arthur Smith said on Thursday. "Everything that we do matters. Certainly, it’s a very important game for a lot of guys on Saturday."

One player whose production against the Jaguars could determine his status upon making Atlanta's 53-man roster is hybrid quarterback, Feleipe Franks.

Franks did not have a good performance during the Falcons' preseason loss to the Jets at MetLife Stadium. But the second-year prospect played a significant role in helping the Falcons stay competitive against the Jaguars during their first joint practice on Wednesday.

Three days after the game's conclusion, Atlanta's roster will need to be cut to 53. After five weeks of training camp, decision time is just about here for Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot.

WHAT: Atlanta Falcons (1-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2)

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia (74,295)

WHEN: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 3 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: WAGA-TV Fox 5 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WZGC-FM 92.9 The Game

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Atlanta Falcons -6.5

TOTAL: 35.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Falcons -225, Jaguars +275

