Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews is as reliable as they come.

Since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2014, Matthews has started 128 of a possible 129 regular season games. The 6-5, 309-pound Matthews protected quarterback Matt Ryan's blindside for eight years, proving to be the lone consistent face on Atlanta's offensive line as the unit went through plenty of ups and downs.

While Alex Mack offered five stellar seasons at center and Chris Lindstrom is quickly emerging as a pillar at right guard, Matthews was the rock at left tackle for two of Ryan's Pro Bowl nods and his MVP campaign.

Known as a valuable asset both on and off the gridiron, Matthews was rewarded with a hefty payday in March, receiving a three-year, $55 million contract extension that will keep him in Atlanta through 2026. His cap hit is now the second highest on the team, just behind linebacker Deion Jones.

Now firmly a franchise cornerstone as the Falcons enter year two of the Terry Fontenot-Arthur Smith era, Matthews will be relied upon to keep new quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder upright, something he's grown accustomed to doing throughout the offseason.

One of the players he's been matched up with the most is outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Atlanta after recording four sacks with the New York Giants a season ago.

Carter, 26, has 49 appearances (33 starts) as a professional under his belt. He's seen more than a fair share of quality offensive tackles, and believes Matthews certainly fits the bill.

"Jake's good, he's a good vet," Carter said following Thursday's practice. "Smart guy, athletic, and I wouldn't consider him a downward vet. He's still solid, still pretty good. I'm enjoying it. Iron sharpens iron, so we go out there, we compete whenever we get a chance."

Matthews not being on the decline is certainly the hope for the Falcons, who now have a five-year commitment to the 30-year-old former Pro Bowler. However, Matthews' impact on the Falcons organization stems far beyond his proven ability to handle the game's premiere pass rushers.

Atlanta has several young players its counting on to play key roles in an eventual turnaround. The Falcons haven't made the playoffs since the 2017 season, which also marks the last time the team finished with a winning record.

Matthews was a part of the Super Bowl run. He's won three playoff games. The former Texas A&M star blocker knows what it takes to win in the NFL and stands to provide a strong figure for inexperienced players to look towards.

Matthews has been able to learn the ropes from respected veterans like Ryan and is primed to pay it forward to the next generation. After all, perhaps the biggest trait teams look for in leaders is a steady presence, and Matthews embodies the characteristic to its fullest extent.

His future with the team now fully secure, Matthews can focus on blocking Carter and the rest of the NFL's talented pass rushers, beginning with Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 11.