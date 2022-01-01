Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    Falcons at Bills: Atlanta Makes 3 Roster Moves

    The Falcons will be gaining two key role players before the matchup against the Bills.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons will be gaining reinforcements from the reserve/COVID-19 list just in time for Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. 

    The team had 12 players on the list earlier today, but now it is down to just nine, roughly a little less than 24 hours before kickoff. 

    First, the team will be gaining back linebacker Brandon Copeland.

    Copeland has appeared in each of the Falcons' 14 contests this season. Since Week 10, the sixth-year linebacker has seen 50 percent of defensive snaps in four of those contests. 

    Next, Atlanta will be regaining the promising rookie standout at safety, Richie Grant. Like Copeland, Grant has also been mainly utilized on special teams. With a playoff berth potentially on the line for the remainder of the season, expect for him to stay in his current lead role as the team's nickel defender. 

    He has shown flashes of brilliance in limited action and we will argue is a tough player to keep off the field for much longer. 

    Ultimately, the secondary will need all the help it can get against Bills QB Josh Allen. Considering fellow defensive back Fabian Moreau is doubtful to play due to a rib injury, Grant's presence is vital. 

    Last but not least is backup quarterback Feleipe Franks. 

    While a backup, he does provide familiarity with coach Arthur Smith's system, unlike their most recent signing earlier this week, Matt Barkley.

    The following other players have also been elevated from the team's practice squad in advance of the game: Luther Kirk, Parker Hesse, Lafayette Pitts, Nick Thurman and Austin Trammel.

