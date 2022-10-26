Panthers Name Starting QB vs. Falcons; Who Gets The Nod?

The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off practice today to prepare for this weekend's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers, who improved to 2-5 after an upset win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, have had more trouble at the quarterback position than most teams.

After trading for Sam Darnold last season and feeling unimpressed, the team drafted Ole Miss signal caller Matt Corral in the third round this spring and traded for Baker Mayfield this offseason. However, all three of those players are dealing with injuries, leaving PJ Walker to start a third straight game for the Panthers this week.

Even though he may not be the Panthers' first option, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith respects Walker and sees how much of a challenge he presents.

"I think he's a very tough-minded player," Smith said. "Seems like he's got pretty good pocket presence. I can see why guys are confident when he's in there. Every week is a different challenge and certainly guys like PJ, (it) hasn't been the easy road for him, but we've got all the respect in the world for him."

Walker completed 72.7 percent of his passes and threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina's win on Sunday, and he'll look to continue impressing this weekend in an attempt to save the Panthers' season against the Falcons.

