Panthers vs. Falcons: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
First place in the NFC South will be up for grabs when the Atlanta Falcons host the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m.
The Falcons had a chance to get over .500 last week but couldn’t get much going in a 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 22.
Marcus Mariota completed eight of his 13 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. 75 of those yards came on a touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd.
Tyler Allgeier had 16 carries and rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Atlanta lost its top cornerback A.J. Terrell to a hamstring injury in the first quarter against Cincinnati and he’ll be out against Carolina. Injuries to Casey Hayward and Jaylinn Hawkins have the Falcons’ secondary in dire straits heading into the divisional matchup.
Despite trading away Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, Carolina turned in its best performance of the season in a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In his first start of the season, P.J. Walker completed 16 of his 22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers also had a big day on the ground with D’Onta Foreman rushing for 118 yards on 15 carries and Chuba Hubbard running for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Here's a look at the Falcons inactives ...
CB A.J. Terrell
SS Jaylinn Hawkins
ILB Nate Landman
OLB Quinton Bell
OL Chuma Edoga
TE Anthony Firkser
DL Matt Dickerson
Here's a look at the Panthers inactives ...
WR Rashard Higgins
RB Chuba Hubbard
LB Arron Mosby
DT Daviyon Nixon
OT Larnel Coleman
First Quarter:
Carolina won the toss and deferred. The Falcons will get the ball to start the game at the 25-yard line after the touchback.
Mariota fakes the handoff then rolls to his left and his pass to Kyle Pitts falls incomplete. On second down, Mariota goes deep and gets picked off by Donte Jackson.
Change of possession.
On Carolina's first play, D'Onta Foreman runs for seven yards. P.J. Walker throws a screen to Leviska Shenault but he's tackled for a one-yard loss. On third and four, Walker is pressured and his pass to DJ Moore is incomplete. Dee Marlowe is called for a facemask and that gives Carolina a first down.
Foreman gets the handoff again on first down and he gains three yards. On second and seven, Walker's pass to Tommy Tremble is incomplete. Walker drops back to pass on third and long and his pass to Moore is incomplete.
Johnny Hekker comes out to punt and Avery Williams calls for a fair catch at Atlanta's 12-yard line.
Change of possession.
