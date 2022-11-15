Bears vs. Falcons Betting Odds: Atlanta Underdog at Home?

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for the Chicago Bears to come into town this week, a crucial game if the team wants to stay within striking distance of first place in the NFC South standings.

The Falcons are expected to get back in the win column Sunday as early three-point favorites, per the SI Sportsbook.

The news should bode well for Falcons fans as Atlanta boasts a 6-3-1 record against the spread this season. Should that continue, it likely means another win for the Falcons.

If the Falcons want to beat the Bears on Sunday, committing to the run game and keeping the ball out of Justin Fields' hands will be extremely important. Chicago has scored 29 points in each of its last four games and boasts one of the hottest offenses in the game over the last month.

The last time the two teams played back in Week 3 of the 2020 season, the Falcons held a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, but 20 unanswered points from the Bears shocked Atlanta and sent them home with a bad taste in their mouth. The Falcons hope that a result like that won't be repeated on Sunday.

The Bears and Falcons kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

