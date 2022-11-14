Falcons LB Rashaan Evans Leads League in Tackles; Can He Top NFL at Season's End?

For the second straight year, the Atlanta Falcons could have the NFL's leading combined tackler.

After Foye Oluokun held that honor for the Falcons last season, Rashaan Evans could be the second Atlanta linebacker to lead the league in tackles in as many seasons.

Why? Because he brings something to the table that transforms the linebacker room in Atlanta.

"Rashaan's an aggressive, gritty guy, so he's brought that to the room," linebacker coach Frank Bush said. "He's a throwback linebacker in the sense of, his first option is to hit, his second is to hit and maybe the third one as well. But he's brought that grittiness and I think we needed it."

The linebackers represent one of the youngest position groups on the team with Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, DeAngelo Malone and Nate Landman all rookies. At 27 years old, despite it appearing like a young age, Evans is the oldest linebacker on the roster that consistently sees the field.

With a lot of new and young energy, Evans' "throwback" energy is a much-needed addition to the group.

"You need a veteran guy that still has some throwback mentality, that wants to go bang around and that's what linebackers do," Bush said. "He embraces that role, he likes doing it, and the other guys see it and try to emulate that."

Replacing the NFL's leading tackler in free agency was always going to be a tall task, but Evans is proving that he is up for the challenge.

Evans and the Falcons face the NFL's leading rush offense in the Chicago Bears on Sunday at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

