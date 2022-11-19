Skip to main content

Bears vs. Falcons Week 11: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

The Atlanta Falcons face the Chicago Bears Sunday at home. Here's everything you need to know.

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) are looking to snap a two-game losing streak when the Chicago Bears (3-7) come to town.

The Falcons will be tasked with stopping one of the game's hottest players at the moment in Bears quarterback Justin Fields, while Chicago will look to stop Atlanta's brilliant rushing attack.

Atlanta could be getting some reinforcements back on defense. Cornerback A.J. Terrell could make his return after missing the past few games with a hamstring injury. He's officially questionable for the game alongside safety Erik Harris. The Falcons have already ruled out tight end Feleipe Franks with a calf injury.

Meanwhile, the Bears are set to be without running back Khalil Herbert, who was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) this week with a hip injury. The Bears will also be without defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and wide receiver N'Keal Harry (illness).

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game ...

RECORDS: Chicago Bears (3-7) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

TV/RADIO: FOX | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: CHI +2.5 (+110) | ATL -2.5 (-133)

MONEYLINE: BEARS (+140) | FALCONS (-167)

Over/under: 48.5– Over (-110) | Under (-110)

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 20th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

