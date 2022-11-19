Skip to main content

How Can Falcons Beat Bears? 2 Keys to Victory in Sunday's Game

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to end a two-game losing streak against the Chicago Bears at home.

The Atlanta Falcons will face one of the hottest players in the NFL Sunday, as Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields takes on his childhood team for the first time.

Coming off one of their worst showings versus the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons are in danger of falling further behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South division race.

With both teams riding losing streaks, what are the two biggest keys to victory for the Falcons?

Contain Justin Fields 

Easier said than done. 

Containing Justin Fields is arguably the most important task for the Atlanta defense.

The Bears offense builds itself around Fields' legs. Whether it be in the designed quarterback run game or play action. The former Ohio State signal-caller has rushed for over 100 yards in his last two games while also being efficient in the passing game. 

Limiting the damage on the ground will help make the Bears rely on the passing game. 

Chicago is just 1-6 this season when Fields throws the ball more than 20 times in a game. The only win came on the road against the New England Patriots, where Fields completed 13 of his 21 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19473340
Play

Falcons Pass Rush Affects Bears QB Justin Fields in Season-Best Performance

The Atlanta Falcons defense found a way to slow down the Chicago Bears offense and Justin Fields.

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19473775
Play

Falcons Fly Back on Track in Win vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears had a chance to win, but the Atlanta Falcons played clutch football and snapped a two-game losing streak.

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19473140
Play

Falcons Star TE Kyle Pitts Suffers Knee Injury vs. Bears; Will He Return?

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts went to the locker room after a low hit from Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson.

By Daniel Flick

Get Creative with Cordarrelle Patterson

Some can argue that at his best, Cordarrelle Patterson is the most significant player on the field for the Falcons. They will certainly need him at his best in a game where both offenses like to control the clock through their ground games. 

Since returning from his injury, Atlanta has not asked Patterson to carry a heavy load, whether as a traditional running back or as an extra receiver in the slot. However, after a game where the Carolina Panthers neutralized the Falcons' rushing attack, getting Patterson more touches needs to be a priority. 

Patterson thrives in space, and his versatility opens up the playbook on how to get him the ball. Facing the fifth-worst rushing defense in the Bears, it would be a great time to expand upon the two running back sets we've seen since Patterson's return. 

The Falcons face the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here

USATSI_19473340
News

Falcons Pass Rush Affects Bears QB Justin Fields in Season-Best Performance

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19473775
News

Falcons Fly Back on Track in Win vs. Bears

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19473140
News

Falcons Star TE Kyle Pitts Suffers Knee Injury vs. Bears; Will He Return?

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_19473079
News

Live Updates FINAL: Falcons Beat Bears 27-24

By Falcon Report Staff
USATSI_19473339
News

Falcons, Bears Tied at Halftime as Cordarrelle Patterson Makes History

By Daniel Flick
cord bears
News

WATCH: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson Makes NFL History vs. Bears

By Daniel Flick
Taquon Graham Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Falcons DL Ta'Quon Graham Suffers Knee Injury, Carted Off vs. Bears

By Daniel Flick
Drake London
News

WATCH: Marcus Mariota, Drake London Get Falcons on Board vs. Bears

By Daniel Flick