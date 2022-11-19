How Can Falcons Beat Bears? 2 Keys to Victory in Sunday's Game

The Atlanta Falcons will face one of the hottest players in the NFL Sunday, as Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields takes on his childhood team for the first time.

Coming off one of their worst showings versus the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons are in danger of falling further behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South division race.

With both teams riding losing streaks, what are the two biggest keys to victory for the Falcons?

Contain Justin Fields

Easier said than done.

Containing Justin Fields is arguably the most important task for the Atlanta defense.

The Bears offense builds itself around Fields' legs. Whether it be in the designed quarterback run game or play action. The former Ohio State signal-caller has rushed for over 100 yards in his last two games while also being efficient in the passing game.

Limiting the damage on the ground will help make the Bears rely on the passing game.

Chicago is just 1-6 this season when Fields throws the ball more than 20 times in a game. The only win came on the road against the New England Patriots, where Fields completed 13 of his 21 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Get Creative with Cordarrelle Patterson

Some can argue that at his best, Cordarrelle Patterson is the most significant player on the field for the Falcons. They will certainly need him at his best in a game where both offenses like to control the clock through their ground games.

Since returning from his injury, Atlanta has not asked Patterson to carry a heavy load, whether as a traditional running back or as an extra receiver in the slot. However, after a game where the Carolina Panthers neutralized the Falcons' rushing attack, getting Patterson more touches needs to be a priority.

Patterson thrives in space, and his versatility opens up the playbook on how to get him the ball. Facing the fifth-worst rushing defense in the Bears, it would be a great time to expand upon the two running back sets we've seen since Patterson's return.

The Falcons face the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

