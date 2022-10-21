Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons

When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline.

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.

This weekend, Hurst has the ability to beat all of those 2021 totals in just the seventh game of the season against his former team.

"I know what I'm capable of doing," Hurst said in an interview with ESPN. "I just didn't think I got to show everything in Atlanta. That's why it's kind of been fun coming here and creating chemistry with Joe [Burrow] and all these guys. Having the coaches believe in me, it's been cool."

It's fair for Hurst to feel the way he does after how last season unfolded for him. Situations like this happen all the time in the NFL, but now, Hurst gets to prove to the Falcons that they made a mistake in doubting him.

The Falcons face the Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

