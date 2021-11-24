Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Update; Getting Closer?

The Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday released a practice participation report for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the news hasn't exactly gotten better for Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson was limited in practice last week and listed as questionable for the game last Thursday against the New England Patriots. It was said to be a game-time decision, and he missed out on the Falcons 25-0 loss.

The hope was that the extra days off after a Thursday night game would give Patterson the time he needed to get ready for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but he is still listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

If he was close enough to be a game-time decision on the 18th, Patterson should in theory play against the Jaguars on the 28th, but how effective he can be remains to be seen.

Despite missing most of the Dallas Cowboys game in which he was injured and last week's game against the Patriots as well, Patterson still leads the team in rushing yards and touchdowns and receiving touchdowns. Of course, without him, no one from Atlanta has registered a touchdown for the Falcons as they've been outscored 54-0 since he last took a snap.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins returned to being a full participant at Tuesday's practice. He is tied for the team lead in interceptions (two) with cornerback A.J. Terrell and would be an upgrade at the nickel-back for the Falcons defense.

Jonathan Bullard missed Wednesday's practice. He started against the Patriots and registered five tackles, but it was his first action since Halloween against the Carolina Panthers. Bullard is still listed as a starter on the Atlanta Falcons depth chart, but there have been little changes made to the official depth chart throughout the season.

The Falcons are a one-point favorite over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but that could change with the health and availability of Patterson.