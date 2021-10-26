Could CB T.J. Green Return to the Falcons?

Cornerback T.J. Green was cut by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, but could he be back with the team?

Cornerback T.J. Green was cut by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday in a series of moves, but many players who have been released by Atlanta have returned to the practice squad within 48 hours.

Green was graded by Pro Football Focus at 51.8 through the season, which put him ahead of Falcons' starting corner Fabian Moreau's 49.6 but still 95th in the NFL.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith acknowledged the possibility, but was non-committal on Green.

"We're very appreciative of the work, T.J. did," said Smith when asked about Green's future. "There’s some other guys, and it's a very fluid situation as you guys have seen since you’ve been here.

"We've moved a lot of guys in and out, it's helped us on practice squad, and we feel pretty good about the health of where we're going. Hopefully we get Avery Williams back. We should; it's trending in the right direction, and we feel good about everybody else."

"He came up and help us win that game in New York. You never know. He's played a lot of snaps and I'm very appreciative of it. He could be back. He could be back tomorrow; he could be back in the future, and we'll see."

Williams was drafted out of Boise State as an ace return man, but he's seen his time on defense increase before he missed last week's game against the Dolphins because of injury.

Cornerback Chris Williamson is one of the players who has been flexed from the practice squad by the Falcons, but with the release of Green, Williamson could see a permanent spot on the Atlanta roster. Williamson was called on to replace Green in the fourth quarter last week as Green struggled.

“All options are on the table," said Smith when asked of Williamson. "We’ll know as the week goes on. Like I said, we feel pretty good about where we're at with the health of our team right now, and so we feel like we'll have options at the end of the week."

Green is a longshot to return to the Falcons active roster this week, but it's certainly possible he gets added back to the practice squad in the near future.