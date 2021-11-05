Dean Pees: Defending the Screen, Masterclass in Man-Management

The Carolina Panthers hurt the Atlanta Falcons twice with screen passes in a 19-13 loss last week.

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees broke down the problems Atlanta had defending the screen pass including the inherent difficulties of bringing extra pressure when a team is lacking personnel in the defensive secondary.

Pees was asked if there was anything linebacker Deion Jones could have done better in his initial read, and Pees explained why Jones had no chance against the ideal play call against Atlanta's pressure defense.

A recurring theme in Pees' descriptions was always being accountable. He always referred to the defense as "we" or "us" and never called out specific players unless it was to defend the situation they were in based on his play call.

Head coach Arthur Smith has quickly earned a reputation in Atlanta as a player's coach. A coach that players want to play for. This doesn't mean Smith, Pees, and the rest of the Falcons staff aren't tough, it just means they're going to keep it tough behind closed doors.

Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox was legendary for this approach, and it seems to be working in Atlanta as Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot rebuild the Falcons, including the culture.

The Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. If the Panthers could hurt the Falcons without star running back Christian McCaffrey, Atlanta will need to be especially wary of the Saints' Alvin Kamara.

Kamara already has four touchdown receptions on the 2021 season, one off his career high. Pees acknowledged that stopping a player like Kamara isn't necessarily an option, but "handling" him will be the priority.

Atlanta enters the game against New Orleans as six-point underdog, and they'll need to "handle" Kamara and defend the screens better to have any chance of pulling off an upset.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER