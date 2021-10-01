Dean Pees Full of Praise for Falcons Defender

The Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season last week against the New York Giants. A big reason for the 17-14 win was the improvement on defense.

The Falcons had allowed a franchise-record 80 points in their first two games, but they held the Giants to just 14 last week.

New defensive coordinator Dean Pees believes repetition in the new system will continue to provide dividends for the Falcons defense.

"We're kind of trying to do the same things over and over so we can learn to do them," said Pees. "I've learned from past coordinators and talking to guys over the years, when you're trying to build something, don't start going off the deep end. You end up changing all the time and nobody ever becomes good at anything."

"Sometimes you've got to go through some growing pains to get what you want."

"I can name a lot of defensive coordinators that you guys all know that you would maybe put in the top four or five defensive coordinators of all-time. Some of the times they struggled the first season out with their scheme."

"If you don't believe me, look it up."

Linebacker Foye Oluokun led the Falcons with 14 tackles against the Giants last week, and Pees was full of praise describing the growth of the 2018 sixth-round pick.

"He's a smart, smart guy," said Pees of the former Yale standout. "He's got all the tools to be the type of MIKE linebacker that you want. He's big, he tries to play physical. He's smart, he studies."

"He knows this stuff. You can tell him, just like everybody, you tell them and they may not do it right the first time, but the second time if he makes a mistake, he's gonna clean it up. He's not going to do it the second time."

"That's what you ask for. I think he is really progressing into what we expected him to be at a MIKE linebacker."

"I really feel good about him, and I've had some really good MIKE linebackers in my day. I really feel like as a young linebacker, this guy's got a really, really bright future."

Oluokun turned 26 in August and is already in his fourth season with the Falcons. Despite being drafted in the sixth round, he hit the ground running in Atlanta and hasn't slowed down.

He had 91 tackles his rookie season despite only starting seven games. Last year as a full-time starter, Oluokun broke the 100 tackle mark and finished second on the team to Deion Jones with 117 tackles.

Oluokun has 31 tackles through three games including last week's 14 tackle effort.

Pees said he has a bright future, and his present looks good as well.

Oluokun and the Falcons take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.