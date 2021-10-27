'Unicorn' Kyle Pitts Already Making History

Described as a 'Unicorn' when he was drafted, Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts is already making NFL history.

Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history when he was taken out of the University of Florida with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That's a lot of pressure to pile on the then-20-year-old Pitts, but just six games into his career he's is doing things that haven't been done in decades.

Pitts had his first 100-yard game of his career in Week 5 in a 27-20 win over the New York Jets when he had nine receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown.

After a bye week, he was back at it with seven catches for an eye popping 163 yards in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins that helped the Falcons even their record at 3-3.

With the back-to-back 100-yard games, Pitts already etched his name into history.

"The ONLY rookie tight end with back-to-back 100 yard receiving games in the last 50 years," wrote the Atlanta Falcons on Twitter.



"KYLE. PITTS."

Pitts has 31 catches for 471 yards and a touchdown through six games, but he's taken it to another level the last two games with 16 catches for 282 yards.

Pitts has been lauded for his work ethic and willingness to learn by head coach Arthur Smith and teammates alike.

"Yeah, that's why we took him with the fourth pick of the draft," said Smith after the game on Sunday. "There's no secrets there. He's a football good player. He's got the right the mindset. We don't get caught up in the day-to-day roller-coaster narratives. All he's done every week is gotten better, and he works."

The Falcons have a chance to push their record above .500 with a win over the reeling Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers have lost four in a row after starting the season 3-0.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and Pitts may find the going a bit tougher against the Panthers. Despite their four-game slide, Carolina has held teams under 200 yards passing in five of their last six games.

But Pitts presents a unique challenge to defenses because of his size, speed, and catch radius. When he was drafted he was described as a "unicorn" tight end, as in one of a kind.

He's lived up to the billing early in his career, and he's just getting started.