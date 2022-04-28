NFL Draft: Eagles Targeting Falcons Pick at No. 8 - Source

Some trade chatter going around about the No. 8 pick.

The Atlanta Falcons currently hold the No. 8 overall pick in the draft, but that might not be the case when the team is on the clock Thursday evening.

NFL Draft Garrett Wilson Jameson Williams

An NFL team source tells Falcon Report that the Falcons could be interested in trading back in the draft with the Philadelphia Eagles, who hold Nos. 15 and 18 as well as a pair of 2023 first-round selections. The team originally had three first-round picks in the draft: their own, the Colts' and the Dolphins.

That turned into two when the Eagles made a trade with the New Orleans Saints to move up and receive an additional first-round pick in 2023.

It's uncertain whether the Falcons would get both first-round picks from this year or a combination of the picks from 2022 and 2023, but for a team in the beginning of its rebuild, multiple first-round picks are intriguing.

If the Falcons were to receive multiple firsts, it would be the first time since 2017 that the team would have multiple first round picks in a draft. The last time it happened, the Falcons doubled down on the offensive line and selected Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary.

The Eagles have interest in trading up to target one player in particular ... Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Jameson Williams Terry Fontenot Terry Fontenot

Williams has been moving up draft boards in recent weeks and being selected by Philadelphia would pair him up with his old Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith.

Williams has potential to be selected before the Eagles' pick at No. 15 by the Washington Commanders (No. 11) and Houston Texans (No. 13), so a trade up into the Top 10 to jump their NFC East rival could be the goal.

And the Falcons could be the team to help them achieve that.