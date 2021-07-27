A 'Dream Come True' for Falcons RB Davis

Mike Davis went to Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, Ga. He didn't hide how excited he was to be back home playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

Mike Davis was signed as a free agent to replace Todd Gurley in the Atlanta Falcons offense.

Davis had a solid 2020 campaign with the Carolina Panthers including 149 yards from scrimmage against Atlanta in week five.

A native of Metro Atlanta, Davis went to Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, Ga. He reported to training camp today, and the first question asked of him was about playing in Atlanta.

"It's really exciting. Like I said, it's really a dream to be home. I'm here early, so I think that speaks for it a lot," Davis said with a grin. "I've been here since like 8:00; I'm just ready to go."

"Everybody always dream of playing at home. Growing up, like I said, I was a Falcon fan, so I've legit seen everybody, Alge Crumpler, [Mike] Vick, I've seen everything growing up. So of course, the Falcons are my dream team. To actually play for the Falcons is a dream come true."

It's assumed that Davis is the starting running back right away, what are his expectations for the season?

"I just want to come out and win man. I ain't really too much pressed for the stats or whatever that comes with it. I'm just here to try and make the team better, my teammates better. I just want to win; that's all that matters."

There are good-natured drawbacks to a player being back in his hometown, including ticket requests from friends, family, and long lost acquaintances.

"The ticket thing has been already outrageous, I've been in the league, this is going on year seven, so I know how to say no," Davis answered like a veteran.

Matt Ryan should be excited to have a running back like Davis to shoulder some of the load, and Davis is excited to work with the Falcons veteran.

"The relationship is really good between me and Matt. He's a veteran guy; he knows what to look for. Any time you have a smart quarterback like Matt, it's always a plus."