Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: 10 Things to Watch

The Atlanta Falcons open training camp on Thursday with practices open to the public starting on Saturday. With a new regime in the front office and on the field, there are more questions than usual heading into camp, and we spotlight 10 things to look for heading into the action.

1 What will Arthur Smith’s offense look like?

We have a pretty good idea what an Arthur Smith offense is going to look like based on what the new Atlanta head coach did as as coordinator with the Tennessee Titans. But with different personnel comes different schemes, play-calling and tendencies.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had the two best seasons of his career under Smith, and previously he had nowhere near the success that Matt Ryan has had. Smith had Derrick Henry running the ball for the Titans, but he has a free agent journeyman as his starting running back in Atlanta.

Tennessee had the third-fewest passing attempts and the second most rushing attempts in 2020. Atlanta was fourth in passing attempts and 20th in rushing attempts last season. Atlanta will work to be more balanced, but don’t expect a drastic swing to match Tennessee’s numbers.



2) What will the Dean Pees defense look like?

The Atlanta Falcons are thin on the defense line, solid at linebacker, and thin and young in the secondary. New defensive coordinator Dean Pees has his hands full trying to improve Atlanta’s 29th-ranked defense. The cap-strapped Falcons were unable to bring in much help on the defensive side of the ball, while both starting safeties left via free agency.

Pees runs a base 3-4 which plays well into Atlanta’s strong linebacker personnel and could help cover for the lack of quality defensive linemen on the roster.

Pees also runs a lot of nickel coverage, which could be interesting with Atlanta’s lack of experience and/or talent in the defensive backfield.

3) How much will Kyle Pitts see the ball?

Kyle Pitts was considered by many to be the best player in the draft. When the Falcons took him No. 4 overall, he became the highest tight end ever selected.

But make no mistake, Pitts is being brought in to catch the football, not block defensive ends. He’s the highest-rated rookie in the class by Madden 22 for what that’s worth. He has the longest wingspan of any receiver or tight end in 20 years. Forget position titles; he’s the long-term replacement for the departed Julio Jones.

The hype is real. So is the talent.

4) What can we expect from Mike Davis?

Atlanta native and free agent running back Mike Davis had a good season with the Panthers last year. He had 165 carries and 59 catches for a total of 224 touches.

He may double that number in 2021.

No one is expecting Derrick Henry production out of Davis. Henry rushed for over 3,500 yards, including 2,027 last year, in his two seasons under Smith. It will be a little surprising if Davis doesn’t crack 1,000 yards in a 17 game season for the Falcons. He’s a better receiver out of the backfield than Henry, so Smith will find different ways to get him the ball.

5) Can Matt Ryan get back to his 2018 self?

As the Atlanta Falcons have struggled the last several seasons, more criticism has been heaped on Matt Ryan. In 2019 and 2020 combined, Ryan threw for 52 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. In 2018 he had 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Ironically, his 2018 numbers were almost identical to Tannehill’s 33 and seven last year with the Titans.



Ryan has taken a beating on the field. He was sacked 89 times in the past two seasons combined, while Tannehill was only dropped 55 times.

6) Can Dante Fowler bounce back?

Fowler was signed prior to the 2020 season as a big-money free agent to improve the pass rush. He didn’t. He agreed to a pay cut for the 2021 season and his 2022 year was voided. He’s a free agent after this year.

Fowler was the third-overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Jaguars. He moved to the Rams in 2018, posted an 11.5-sack season in 2019, and signed as a free agent with the Falcons in 2020.

He had 23 tackles and three sacks in 2020. He’s the fourth highest paid Falcon this year, and Atlanta is hoping that playing for a new contract will help get the best out of Fowler.

7) Who is going to start at safety?

Starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen both left via free agency to the Cowboys and Bengals, respectively.

Duron Harmon and Erik Harris were signed as free agents. Harmon started 16 games for the Lions last season, and Harris started 26 games the past two seasons for the Raiders.

They are the presumed starters when camp opens, but second-round pick Richie Grant appears to be a starter-in-waiting. Excellent in coverage and physical against the run, it’s only a matter of time before Grant starts for the Falcons.

Can he work his way into that spot during training camp?

8) Is Calvin Ridley 100%?

Ridley underwent what was described as minor foot surgery that kept him out of mini-camp in June, but was supposed to be fine for training camp this week.

Ridley was the No. 1 receiver for the Falcons last season with 90 catches for 1,374 yards, but this season he enters training camp as the undisputed No. 1 receiver.



With Jones off to Tennessee, it’s imperative to the Falcons that Ridley is fully healthy.

9) Can Feleipe Franks make the 53-man roster?

Quarterback Feleipe Franks was signed as an undrafted free agent in May. At 6-6 and 230 pounds, Franks is a physically-gifted quarterback who at times struggled with accuracy. He started as a freshman and sophomore at Florida but didn’t get about 60% completion percentage, but he did complete 68.5% his senior season at Arkansas.

Franks was a bit erratic in Mobile at Senior Bowl practices, which helped contribute to his falling stock. He’s competing with A.J. McCarron for the backup spot. It’s a long shot that he can be the No. 2 quarterback this season, but he brings a physical presence to the position that Ryan and McCarron lack.

10) How quickly can the return game improve?



Right away. It should be evident from the first plays of special teams that the addition of Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Avery Williams will improve the return game.

In 2020 the Falcons were 25th and 31st in the league in punt return and kick off return yards respectively.

Patterson has been first team All-Pro as a kick returner the last two seasons. He averaged 29.1 yards per return for the Bears last season. That's nearly 10 yards per return more than the Falcons.

Williams was recently named the Mountain West Athlete of the Year in large part because of his work as a return man. He led the nation with four special teams touchdowns. He was the only player in the country to be top 15 in both punt returns (third, 15.3) and kick returns (12th, 28.1).

