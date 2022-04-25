Patrick Mahomes Shares Advice To NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Erik Ezukanma: Falcons Prospect?

Erik Ezukanma is a receiver with stellar size/speed combo who led Texas Tech's high-flying offense in receiving in all three seasons.

The Atlanta Falcons may employ the NFL’s thinnest receiving corps and are on the hunt in the 2022 NFL Draft for reliable pass-catchers for new quarterback Marcus Mariota.

© Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Erik Ezukanma vs. Texas © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Erik Ezukanma at NFL Draft Combine © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Erik Ezukanma at NFL Draft Combine

With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season after betting on games and Russell Gage hopping over to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, the Falcons still have a major hole in the offense.

A prospect the Falcons could target is Erik Ezukanma, a receiver with stellar size/speed combo who led Texas Tech's high-flying offense in receiving in all three seasons. A team captain, the big target shines particularly in the red zone and fighting for yards after the catch.

As NFL analysts search for "sleepers" in this year's drafts, Ezukanma could be considered as a player who has flown under the radar due to a low-production end of season. The Red Raider had 13 catches for 322 yards and a touchdown in his first two games but was unable to maintain that pace after starting quarterback Tyler Shough suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game.

The 6-3, 220-pound receiver is projected to be a mid-round selection.

"Oh ya definitely I feel like a 'sleeper'," Ezukanma told our Bri Amaranthus. "The circumstances of being at Tech, with the coaching and quarterback changes, kind of derailed my development as a player and receiver. Getting into the right franchise will help me build and reach my full potential."

The Falcons currently have nine picks in the draft; six in the top 115 selections. Atlanta will have a busy couple days, hopefully adding elite prospects to help the rebuild.

Ahead of the draft, Ezukanma worked out with former Red Raider and current Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in an experience that "meant everything" to Ezukanma. The two players did not play at Tech at the same time but Mahomes gave the draft hopeful some advice about the league.

"Work hard and be a sponge," Mahomes told Ezukanma. "Be a guy that is on time to meetings. Don't think you've made it once you get drafted because it's just only starting."

The Fort Worth native was the first Texas Tech receiver to be named first-team All-Big 12 since Michael Crabtree in 2008. A matchup nightmare for Big-12 defenses, Ezukanma averaged 24.8 yards per catch for Tech with much thanks to his elusiveness in space and physical running.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Patrick Mahomes © Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Erik Ezukanma © Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Patrick Mahomes

The Falcons have the worst odds (+1900) to win their division in 2022 as they begin their rebuild. If the Falcons select Ezukanma, what type of player will they be adding?

"A dog; A guy that works hard every day; A former team captain; an all-around talented wide receiver. I can do it all: red zone, backed-up, jet sweeps, hand offs... Whatever you need me to do I can do it for you. I don't shy away from special teams. I have to earn my role on a team and I am willing to do whatever it takes."

Ezukanma certainly has the sticky hands, body control and desire to succeed in the league. Ezukanma could be a prospect with immense upside in Atlanta.