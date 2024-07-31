Ex Atlanta Falcons DL Tears MCL at Detroit Lions Training Camp
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Since being released by the Atlanta Falcons in May 2022, defensive lineman John Cominsky has revitalized his career with the Detroit Lions.
But on Tuesday, Cominsky's path hit a road block.
Cominsky's right leg was rolled up on during the Lions' training camp practice Tuesday morning. He was carted off the field, and hours later, ESPN reported the 28-year-old suffered a torn MCL and is expected to miss five-to-six months.
The report added Cominsky may be able to return for the playoffs if Detroit makes a deep push.
Cominsky was a fourth-round draft pick by the Falcons in 2019 and played in 10 games as a rookie, logging 11 tackles, two quarterback hits and a half-sack. He followed suit by playing in 13 games and making his first NFL start in 2020, recording 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, a trio of quarterback hits and one sack.
In 2021, Cominsky played in just four games and saw only 13 total defensive snaps with 48 more coming on special teams. He tallied two tackles and one tackle for loss in his limited action.
The Falcons released Cominsky after the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Lions claimed him off waivers five days later. Viewed as a project player upon entering the league out of the College of Charleston, Detroit helped put Cominsky's pieces together.
During his first year with the Lions, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Cominsky saw action in 14 games and made eight starts. He finished the year with 30 tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.
Cominsky followed suit with a strong 2023, playing 16 games with 11 starts and making a career-high 36 tackles. He added two sacks, two tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.
While Cominsky grew into a solid rotational player on a team that fell just shy of a Super Bowl bid last season, the Falcons' defensive line often faced question. Atlanta posted 42 sacks in 2023, which ranked 21st league wide. The number eclipsed the team's total from the previous two years combined.
Scheme is ultimately critical for players, and Cominsky found one better suited for him in Detroit. But now, both sides have to wait until January -- at the earliest -- to reap the reward on the field.