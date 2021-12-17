Falcons at 49ers: Final Injury Report, Dante Fowler Update

The Atlanta Falcons get good news from injury report ahead of San Francisco 49ers game.

The Atlanta Falcons lost safety Erik Harris to a chest injury last week against the Carolina Panthers, but edge rusher Dante Fowler practiced on Friday and could still see the field on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fowler has been battling a calf injury this week, and he has been ruled as questionable ahead of Sunday's contest.

Fowler was a big-ticket free-agent signing before the 2020 season, but he's been a disappointment for much of his two-year stint with the Falcons.

While his consistency has been a problem in an Atlanta uniform, Fowler still has the flare for the dramatic.

He has 4.5 sacks on the season, but his three forced fumbles ties him for eighth in the NFL.

The Falcons could use his big-play ability to slow down the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He had arguably his best game of the season last week against the Panthers with three tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

Safety Richie Grant was also back at practice and is slated to see a lot of time at nickel according to defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

Rookie edge rusher Ade Ogundeji will also be back after missing the win against the Panthers. The 2021 fifth-round pick had started seven straight games before missing last week.

The Falcons are a 9.5-point underdog to the 49ers despite their 6-2 record away from Mercedes-Benz stadium. This game is a must win for Atlanta to keep their playoff hopes alive. At 6-7 they are tied with five other teams for the seventh and final playoff spot.