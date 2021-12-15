Falcons at 49ers: First Injury Report

The Atlanta Falcons are getting a critical member of the defense back.

Starting safety Erik Harris was lost for the season last week in the Atlanta Falcons win over the Carolina Panthers. Harris is on a one-year contract, and Sunday could be the last time we see him in a Falcons uniform.

The Falcons took safety Richie Grant with their second-round pick in April's NFL Draft, but the rookie had been unable to beat Harris or Duron Harmon for one of the starting spots. Grant missed last week against the Panthers, but he was back to a full participant at practice on Wednesday.

Second-year pro Jaylinn Hawkins looks to be in line to get the start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but getting Grant back in the rotation is critical after losing Harris. The Falcons already lack depth in the secondary and couldn't afford to have both Harris and Grant out.

Fellow rookie Ade Ogundeji was also a full participant for the Falcons. Ogundeji had started seven consecutive games at outside linebacker before missing the Panthers game. Ogundeji was selected in the fifth round out of Notre Dame and has outperformed his draft status to this point.

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler missed practice with a calf injury he picked up on Sunday. Fowler and tight end Hayden Hurst were out on Wednesday. Hurst caught a touchdown against the Panthers, but missed practice due to illness.

Starting defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was held out, but it was simply a veteran rest day for one of the Falcons most valuable players.

The Falcons take on the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday. They open as 9.5-point underdogs and need every healthy player in order to pull off the upset. The 49ers have won three out of four games and are 7-6 overall.

The Falcons are 6-2 on the road and will need to win in San Francisco to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.