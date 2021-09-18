Falcons at Buccaneers Injury Report: WR Out

The Falcons will be missing a wide receiver against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons will be missing reserve wide receiver Frank Darby on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Darby was limited in practice on Thursday, and on Friday, he was downgraded to out for Sunday's game on Atlanta's injury report.

How to Watch - Falcons at Buccaneers

Darby was Atlanta's final draft pick in April's NFL Draft when the Falcons took him in the sixth-round. He had a productive career at Arizona State including 31 catches for 616 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

Darby was an inactive against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, so he'll have to wait another week before he gets a chance to make his NFL debut.

The Buccaneers held several players out of practice on Friday, but only cornerback Carlton Davis has a designation for Sunday's game. He is listed as questionable.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was limited on Wednesday and didn't participate in practice on Thursday or Friday. He's the most significant of the players in doubt for Sunday's game.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and receiver Antonio Brown were all held out of practice on Friday, but those appear to be rest days. They were full participants for the Buccaneers the rest of the week.

Defensive tackle Steve McLendon was back to a full participant on Friday after sitting out with a rest day on Thursday.

Both the Falcons and Buccaneers are relatively healthy early in the season ahead of their clash on Sunday. The Falcons are looking to bounce back from a humbling 32-6 home defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Buccaneers have had several extra days rest and preparation after having beaten the Dallas Cowboys 31-29 to open the season last Thursday night.

Kickoff is schedule for 4 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.