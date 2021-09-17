Bucs Missing Key Defender vs. Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons season got off to a rough start last Sunday in a 32-6 loss to the Eagles, but the good news is most of the players came away relatively healthy as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rookie wide receiver Frank Darby was the only Falcon listed on the injury report published Thursday. Darby was limited in practice, and his status is still unknown for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Darby was not on the active roster against the Eagles last week.

The Buccaneers list several players on their injury report, but most of them were at practice on Thursday.

Only Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded from "limited participation'' to "did not participate'' on Thursday. He is suffering from a hand injury. Pierre-Paul would be a big loss for the Buccaneers if he's unable to go against the Falcons.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl last season after his 9.5-sack season and had six tackles last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Defensive tackle Steve McLendon was out of practice on Thursday, but it was deemed a rest day by local media.

Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, wide receiver Antonio Brown, and safety Jordan Whitehead have all been full participants in practice the last two days after having been on the injury report earlier in the week.

The Falcons travel to Tampa on Sunday to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Atlanta enters the game a 12.5-point underdog, the biggest spread in the NFL for Week 2.

The Buccaneers are 1-0 after their opening season win last Thursday against the Cowboys. Tom Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions against Dallas.

Atlanta will need to generate some pressure against Brady and the Buccaneers, or it will be a long day in Tampa on Sunday.