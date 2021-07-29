Falcons Camp: What Grady Jarrett 'Loves' About New Coach Arthur Smith

Grady Jarrett is playing for a new head coach and a new defensive coordinator, and he's a big fan of the approach from the new regime.

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is entering his seventh training camp with the Atlanta Falcons but the first under new head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

A fifth round pick from Clemson in 2015, Jarrett made the Pro-Bowl each of the past two seasons. He posted 52 tackles and four sacks last year.

Jarrett discussed the main differences he's seen early on with the new regime, and he's a fan of Smith's no-nonsense attitude that he's seen so far.

"It's deeper than the message," said Jarrett referring the new mindset being more than marketing. "It's about putting that product on the field, putting the work in. He made it clear that we're not going to be about slogans and all this whatever may be. The best player is gonna play; the toughest dude is gonna play."

"Ain't no fluff."

"He's going to try and get the best out of everybody day in and day out. I can't do nothing but respect it."

"I love that about him."

In the video, Jarrett also addresses the difference on the practice field under Smith and Pees, specifically the tempo.

Jarrett has two years remaining on his contract, but he's a candidate to have his current deal reworked either during this season or before next.

The Falcons open training camp on Thursday and the fans' first chance to see the team live will be Saturday morning as the team holds several open practices.

