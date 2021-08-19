Falcons Highlights: Ridley, Pitts continue to Shine against Dolphins

The Atlanta Falcons receivers including Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts are impressive against the Miami Dolphins.

The Atlanta Falcons are holding joint practices with the Miami Dolphins in south Florida ahead of their preseason game on Saturday night.

Yesterday Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley left an impression on Dolphins players, staff, and media when he left first-team All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard in his wake for a touchdown.

Ridley was at it again today. This time using a series of moves to leave Dolphin cornerback Byron Jones looking on helpless in the end zone.

Ridley was so dominant the last two days against Miami, the Atlanta Falcons social team had some fun at the expense of the Dolphins secondary.

Ridley's partner at wide receiver Russell Gage makes a touchdown catch on what could have been called offensive pass interference. Regardless, it was a contested catch in traffic that showed excellent hands and concentration from Gage.

The defensive got some attention from the Falcons video editors on day two. Rookie Darren Hall is shown working against Jakeem Grant and breaks up a pass thrown to Grant's back shoulder.

Tight end Hayden Hurst once again shows why he is a match up nightmare for defenses. Faster and more fluid than linebackers trying to cover him, rookie safety Jevon Holland didn't have much luck either. Hurst gets behind Holland and uses his 6'4 frame to elevate for the reception.

Rookie Avery Williams does a nice job on Grant as well. Williams was drafted mainly because of his prowess as a punt returner, but against Grant, he gets a nice jam and breaks in front of the receiver to knock away the pass.

Receiver Tajae Sharpe was signed in the offseason to add some size to the Atlanta receiver corp. He's had a terrific camp and pulls in a touchdown on a fade route with Dolphins linebacker Trill Williams in excellent coverage.

Tight end Kyle Pitts may have had the catch of the day. Pitts uses every inch of his 6'6 frame and record-long wingspan to pull in a left-handed catch against Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe.

Pitts got the better of Rowe a few plays late on the highlight reel and brings in a ball in the back of the end zone.

Last week the Falcons offense struggled in its first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. There were no players on the field considered starters on offense or defense for Atlanta, and the Falcon offense struggled.

The first team including Ryan, Ridley, Pitts, and Hurst are showing that new head coach Arthur Smith's offense should be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Atlanta finishes their trip to Miami with their second preseason game against the Dolphins on Saturday night at 7:00 PM.