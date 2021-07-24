Key Trait puts Kyle Pitts at the Top

Kyle Pitts was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. This physical trait puts him at the top of the list for the last 20 years.

Kyle Pitts became the highest drafted tight end in NFL History when the Atlanta Falcons took him with the No. 4 overall pick in April's draft.

Several pundits considered him to be the best pass catching tight end prospect they had ever seen. As a junior at Florida, Pitts hauled in 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games.

He put on a show at his pro day. He measured 6'5 5/8" and 245 pounds. He ran a blazing 4.44 forty and had a wingspan that measured 83 3/8". That's 5/8" short of seven feet.

It's that wingspan that puts him in a class of his own. According to the Atlanta Falcons, Pitts' wingspan is the longest of any tight end or wide receiver of the past 20 years.

At roughly 6'6, a seven foot wingspan, 4.44 forty, and 10 5/8" hands, it's easy to see why the Falcons fell in love with the physical specimen that is Kyle Pitts.



His production at Florida showed that he is more than just a combine warrior. He makes the plays to go with his athleticism.

With Julio Jones on the brink of being traded, it made sense that the Falcons took Pitts rather than invest in a quarterback of the future. A Jones replacement was a bigger need considering the prospects on the board and the Falcons roster.

Calvin Ridley will remain the No. 1 receiver for the Falcons heading into the 2021 season, but Pitts should grow into the role as Jones long term replacement.