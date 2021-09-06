Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Stand Ahead of Week 1?

The NFL regular season is right around the corner, but preseason rankings still dominate headlines.

The Atlanta Falcons are at a roster crossroads. They're not the best in the NFC, but they're certainly not considered the worst either. However, there are questions on both offense and defense heading into the 2021 regular season.

READ MORE: QB Ryan Compares Ridley & Pitts to Previous Falcons Weapons

Because of those questions on both sides of the ball, particularly on the defensive line, the Falcons aren't generally seen as one of the better teams in the NFC.

In previous rankings, Atlanta was ranked at No. 25 by both ESPN, and Pro Football Focus back in June.

Not to be outdone or forgotten, The Athletic recently conducted their own poll with five NFL executives to find the best 16 NFC teams.

READ MORE: Rookie Spotlight: What Can Falcons Expect From Ta'Quon Graham?

The Athletic feels much the same as the previous rankings did, showing the Falcons at No. 13 in the NFC, citing Atlanta's lack of second-half scoring as a concern:

13. Atlanta Falcons Team owner Arthur Blank recently told The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz that he wants new coach Arthur Smith to improve the team’s rushing attack so the Falcons can better control games in second halves. Voters suspect Atlanta will need to keep scoring in second halves to cover for their defense. “I think Atlanta is a rebuild,” a voter who ranked Atlanta 12th said. “They kept the quarterback, so they chose to go about it differently. I just don’t know what they are defensively. I think (defensive coordinator) Dean Pees is a really good coach, but I see this team having the same problems, just not being able to stop people in second halves, particularly in the fourth quarters.”

Of the five voters, two ranked the Falcons at No. 12 while two others had them as low as No. 15.

Compared to the other NFC South teams, the Falcons are the worst. They were ranked last in the division, with the Carolina Panthers just ahead at No. 12, the New Orleans Saints at No. 6, and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading the way at No. 1.

CONTINUE READING: Falcons Add WR To Practice Squad, Cut RB