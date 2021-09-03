Falcons add WR to practice squad, cut RB

The Atlanta Falcons cut running back D'Onta Foreman to make room for a wide receiver on the practice squad Friday.

Hours after adding the 16th and final player to their practice squad, the Atlanta Falcons made another change.

The Falcons announced Friday afternoon that they have signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team has cut running back D'Onta Foreman.

READ MORE: Falcons Ready To Go Worst To First?

Doss went unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed with the then Oakland Raiders and played in eight games as a rookie. He posted 11 receptions and 133 receiving yards in his first NFL season during which he also started two games.

In 2020, he appeared in just one game for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Buffalo Bills. He received just three snaps and didn't record a catch.

Doss graduated from UC Davis as one of the top receivers in program history. He finished his college career first at UC Davis with 312 receptions, 4,069 receiving yards and 19 100-yard receiving games. In the school's Division I era, no receiver at UC Davis had more receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns or all-purpose yards than Doss when he graduated.

It's been a whirlwind of a few days for Foreman, who didn't make the Falcons' 53-man roster Tuesday and now lost his spot on the practice squad. The Houston Texans drafted Foreman in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played two seasons for the Texans, rushing for 326 yards on 85 carries.

READ MORE: Falcons Filling Up Fluid Practice Squad Roster

After spending the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Indianapolis Colts, Foreman made his third AFC South roster last season with the Tennessee Titans. While playing in six games, he recorded 100 yards from scrimmage with 23 touches in Tennessee.

In addition to adding Doss and cutting Foreman, the Falcons signed local product James Vaughters to the practice squad Friday. Vaughters has been in and out of the NFL since going undrafted in 2015. But he finally earned a roster spot with the Chicago Bears in 2019 and played a majority of the season last year.

In 14 games during 2020, Vaughters posted 1.5 sacks, 22 combined tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss.

Vaughters attended Tucker High School in Tucker, Ga., a northeast suburb of Atlanta.