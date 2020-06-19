Fantasy football and gambling fans alike may be happy with Matt Ryan this season.

Fox Bet, a sports betting page has projected Ryan to be one of the top passers in the NFL this season.

Ryan was on the list along with, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott.

Ryan threw for 4,466 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, which was fifth in the league. Looking at last year’s numbers, it’s not crazy to see him being projected to be in the top-3 for passing this season.

Big Season Ahead?

Ryan has some new weapons to work with this season. Austin Hooper is gone, but the Falcons traded for Hayden Hurst to come and fill the void. The two have been working together through the offseason, and Ryan likes what Hurst can bring to the table.

The Falcons brought in Todd Gurley as well, and he is very good out of the backfield. His receiving numbers were down last season with 31 catches for 207 yards. In 2018, Gurley caught 59 passes for 580 yards and four touchdowns. He will likely be on a pitch count, so offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter will have to be selective with how he deploys Gurley out of the backfield.

Of course, Ryan knows what he has in his No. 1 option, Julio Jones and third-year receiver, Calvin Ridley has been projected to have a big year by PFF Fantasy.

Even at 34, and 13 years in the league Ryan is still performing at a high level.