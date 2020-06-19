Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Fox Bet Projects Matt Ryan To Be One Of The Top Passers In The NFL this Season

Christian Crittenden

Fantasy football and gambling fans alike may be happy with Matt Ryan this season.

Fox Bet, a sports betting page has projected Ryan to be one of the top passers in the NFL this season.

Ryan was on the list along with, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott.

Ryan threw for 4,466 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, which was fifth in the league. Looking at last year’s numbers, it’s not crazy to see him being projected to be in the top-3 for passing this season.

Big Season Ahead?

Ryan has some new weapons to work with this season. Austin Hooper is gone, but the Falcons traded for Hayden Hurst to come and fill the void. The two have been working together through the offseason, and Ryan likes what Hurst can bring to the table.

The Falcons brought in Todd Gurley as well, and he is very good out of the backfield. His receiving numbers were down last season with 31 catches for 207 yards. In 2018, Gurley caught 59 passes for 580 yards and four touchdowns. He will likely be on a pitch count, so offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter will have to be selective with how he deploys Gurley out of the backfield.

Of course, Ryan knows what he has in his No. 1 option, Julio Jones and third-year receiver, Calvin Ridley has been projected to have a big year by PFF Fantasy.

Even at 34, and 13 years in the league Ryan is still performing at a high level. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blitz Zone: The Atlanta Falcons Will Rank Higher Than The Carolina Panthers By The End Of The 2020 Season

Will the Atlanta Falcons rank higher than the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 NFL season? Who is finishing last in the NFC South?

Christopher Smitherman II

by

Chris Vinel

Bold Prediction: PFF Fantasy Analyst Says Take Calvin Ridley Over DeAndre Hopkins

Would you take Calvin Ridley instead of DeAndre Hopkins for your fantasy team this year?

Chris Vinel

by

William B. Carver

Dr. Fauci Says the NFL needs “Bubble” or Shouldn’t Play in 2020

Should the NFL put all its players in one place and conduct its season in a bubble?

Chris Vinel

by

William B. Carver

Remembering Julio Jones "I'm Here" Game vs. Colts in 2011

Julio Jones came on the scene in 2011 against the Colts his rookie season.

Malik Brown

PREDICTION: How the NFL Will Handle the National Anthem This Season

Roger Goodell has a choice to make.

Rashad Milligan

Exploring How Two Preseason Games Could Benefit Falcons

How will the Atlanta Falcons handle a potential shorter preseason?

Dave Holcomb

by

William B. Carver

NFL Preview: How Does the NFC South Compare to the NFC West?

No two divisions have been more competitive over the past decade than the NFC West and the NFC South. Will we see more of the same in 2020?

Brady Pfister

Alex Mack is Preparing to Play in a "different season" This Year Without Fans in Attendance

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack went on the the Jim Rome show to talk about how playing games without fans will impact his play calls at the line of scrimmage.

Christian Crittenden

by

William B. Carver

Julio Jones leads the Falcons to victory.

In our #9 top 11 Julio Jones moments, Julio leads the Falcons to victory against the best team in the NFC.

Malik Brown

by

William B. Carver

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 10: Julio Turns Into a Safety

There's not many players in the NFL that can play offense and defense. Julio Jones can do both.

Malik Brown

by

William B. Carver