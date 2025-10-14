Falcons Primetime Win Makes Ultimate Statement to Rest of NFL
The Atlanta Falcons pulled off an impressive 24-14 victory over the Buffalo Bills, who were the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl, during primetime on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a message for the NFL following the win.
“Man, the Falcons here, and we here to stay,” Penix said.
The Falcons improve to 2-0 on primetime this season, beating the Minnesota Vikings 22-6 earlier this season. Through their first five games, Atlanta is currently first in the league in total defense and second in the league in total offense. The scary part? Penix does not even believe the Falcons have put it all together yet.
“I feel like it is going to be a scary sight whenever we figure it out and all play together and play a full game and not just one good half,” He said.
The Falcons scored 21 points in the first half against the Bills on Monday night, their most in any half of football this season. However, they scored just three points in the second half. The offense stalled out a couple of times, but they got it done when it counted, getting down to the red zone and kicking a field goal to make it a two-score game with less than two minutes to play.
“It shows we’re one of the ones,” Penix said. “This team is really good. This team is really legit.”
This is a team with cores on both sides of the ball that are fairly young. As the season progresses, they’ve been slowly figuring it out, and through five games already have two very impressive primetime wins and three wins over playoff teams from last season.
However, running back Bijan Robinson knows the team can’t get complacent now, after notching a huge victory on Monday Night Football.
“This can’t satisfy us. Not one bit,” Robinson said. “This is just a step in the road, and we got to come back here tomorrow and get better. This is just a game, man, we got a long season.”
Last time the Falcons got a huge victory on primetime football, they came out flat the next game and got beaten soundly by the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons made a statement win against the Buffalo Bills; they proved they’re legitimate and can hang with the best of them, but Robinson knows they’ve got to reset and prove it again next week.
“We got to take it one game at a time,” Robinson said.
The message from the locker room is clear: the Falcons believe they’ve arrived, but they’re not done yet. With one of the league’s most balanced rosters and a young core that’s gaining confidence by the week, this team has proven that it can beat any team in the NFL.