Falcons Have Reportedly Settled on Their Next Offensive Coordinator

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly finalizing an agreement to make Tommy Rees their next offensive coordinator. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport , Rees will follow newly minted head coach Kevin Stefanski to Atlanta.

Rees was considered to be the favorite to land in Atlanta from the time that Stefanski was named head coach on Saturday night. He will join Jeff Ulbrich, who was retained on the defensive side of the ball, as a coordinator for the Falcons.

Despite his age, Rees already has five years of experience as an offensive coordinator between the college and NFL ranks. He held the position with Notre Dame between 2020 and 2022 before leaving to coach with Nick Saban at Alabama, where he won an SEC title in his lone season in Tuscaloosa.

He then made the jump to the NFL in 2024.

Rees, 33, spent those last two seasons with the Browns under Stefanski, starting as a passing-game specialist and tight ends coach in 2024 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2025. He took over play-calling duties midway through the season.

The Browns’ offense struggled in 2025, no matter who was calling plays. They finished 30th in total offense (262.1) and 31st in scoring (16.4 points per game) as they cycled through three different starting quarterbacks, which was a common theme throughout Stefanski’s tenure in Cleveland.

The pair will inherit a much better situation in Atlanta, with the Falcons offering several upgraded skill players and a far superior offensive line. Atlanta will enter 2026 with some questions at quarterback, but players like Bijan Robinson and Drake London headline a potentially lethal array of weapons on this offense.

How the Falcons address the quarterback position remains to be seen. They restructured Kirk Cousins’ contract earlier this month, likely indicating an end to his time with the franchise. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. is still in the midst of his rehab from a torn ACL suffered in November.

Stefanski will likely be the one calling plays for the Falcons, but the offensive coordinator role is still a critical position for this staff. Rees reportedly had interest from the college ranks for head coach vacancies (Penn State and Michigan), and also interviewed for the Browns head job.

The Falcons reportedly spoke with several candidates, but now Stefanski and Rees will look to find the success that eluded them in Cleveland.