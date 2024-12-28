Falcons Coach Morris Touts Growth, Development of Rookie Class
The final story surrounding the Atlanta Falcons' 2024 draft class will be dictated by the performance of first-round pick and presumptive franchise quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but thus far, the eight-man group has ridden a strange rollercoaster.
One member -- sixth-round defensive tackle Zion Logue -- left in early October, signed off the practice squad by the Buffalo Bills. Another -- third-round edge rusher Bralen Trice -- suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the preseason opener Aug. 9.
And so, that leaves six: Penix, second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, fifth-round inside linebacker JD Bertrand, sixth-round running back Jase McClellan and sixth-round receiver Casey Washington.
Late-game snaps in blowout results aside, Penix wasn't expected to play this year, but he may end the regular season with the most offensive or defensive snaps played among his peers. He made his first NFL start Dec. 22 against the New York Giants, replacing benched veteran Kirk Cousins.
Orhorhoro, who was a healthy scratch for the season's first four weeks and missed five games with an ankle injury, has played 104 defensive snaps in six games. Dorlus, a healthy scratch for the first 10 games and each of the past two, has seen 19 defensive snaps in two appearances.
Bertrand has been the most productive rookie thus far. He's played in 11 games, earning 131 defensive snaps and 217 special teams snaps (76% of the team's total) while collecting 18 total tackles.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris praised Bertrand on Tuesday.
"Now JD is starting to -- he came on strong," Morris said. "Had to bounce off a little bit with a little injury, came right back, was able to go. He's gone out there with a significant role, and he's playing and getting a bunch of time."
Capping Atlanta's draft class, McClellan has played 19 offensive snaps, rushing 13 times for 32 yards in two games of action. Washington caught Penix's first NFL pass, a 14-yard gain against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 20, but that remains his lone reception. He's played nine snaps on offense and 47 on defense across eight games.
Logue has played in two games for the Bills this season, making a pair of tackles. His last appearance came Oct. 14 against the New York Jets.
So, what does one make of the Falcons' rookie class? Morris likes the group's progress -- even if it hasn't necessarily been reflected on the field.
"I’ve just liked how they've all developed throughout the season," Morris said. "Now, there was much malign to begin the season that they weren't playing, but that was really a sign of a good football team, right?
"But it's really a nice thing when you see guys develop and grow within a season and are able to be contributors to a team that's competing at a very high level."
Morris liked that Atlanta had a chance to see Orhorhoro, Dorlus and the rest of its healthy rookies, Logue aside. And the Falcons are fond of what their two rookie defensive tackles can ultimately become.
But now, the group rides on Penix a bit earlier than expected -- starting at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, when the Falcons (8-7) face the Washington Commanders (10-5) inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.