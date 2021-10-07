Falcons Rumor: Do Sarah & Matt Ryan Want Trade from Atlanta?

"Turns out I’ve got a pretty good source and my source says that your source is full of s---,'' Sarah Ryan wrote in response a since-deleted report on Twitter.

ATLANTA - Long-time starting quarterback Matt Ryan is in his 14th NFL season, all of them with the Atlanta Falcons, who are struggling right now.

But he doesn't want out of Atlanta, contrary to a rumor - and the sources who are clarifying his desires are rock-solid.

"Turns out I’ve got a pretty good source and my source says that your source is full of shit,'' Sarah Ryan wrote in response to a since-deleted report on Twitter.

And who is Mrs. Ryan's source?

Mr. Ryan.

“I can confirm,” Matt said. “I was a pretty reliable source. I would trust her takes on things moreso than I would trust anybody else’s. So, her source is confirmed.”

The original posted tweet on Sunday apparently claimed something along that lines that sources told the tweeter that Ryan “wanted out” of Atlanta - maybe similar to the way former Falcons star Julio Jones worked his way out of town.

But “full of sh*t,'' via the quarterback's better half, Sarah Ryan, pretty much shuts that down.

That does not make the Falcons' situation, or Ryan's situation, especially rosy. Atlanta's deal with Ryan counts $29 million against the cap this year, though there is a 2022 escape hatch for the franchise.

Ryan, at 36 years old, remains a centerpiece of what new coach Arthur Smith is trying to accomplish here, even as Atlanta has started the season with a 1-3 record - with a Sunday trip to London to play the New York Jets next up. Ryan has thrown for 990 yards for eight touchdowns to three interceptions so far this season. In his career, Ryan has made the Pro Bowl four times and was the 2016 NFL MVP ... and has made it clear he'd like to rediscover that success - as a Falcon.

“I feel fortunate to have been here for 14 years,” Ryan told The Athletic. "I really love it here, love the organization, like the new coaching staff, like what they’re about, feel like we have a good nucleus of players and we can win now, and I’m excited about that.”

