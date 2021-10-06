Should Falcons Pursue Anthony Miller?

In a surprise move, the Houston Texans cut wide receiver Anthony Miller. The Atlanta Falcons could be interested in Miller for several reasons.

Miller worked with Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone while he was in Chicago. Ragone was the quarterbacks coach in Chicago from 2016-19 before being promoted to passing game coordinator in 2020.

READ MORE: Arthur Smith on Calvin Ridley - 'We Expect More'

Miller played under Ragone for three seasons in Chicago, and had 139 catches for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season with the Bears was 2019 when he had 52 catches for 656 yards.

Of Atlanta's current receivers, only Calvin Ridley has produced more than Miller over that three-year span. Miller outperformed both Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Gage has missed the last two games due of injury, and no receiver has stepped up to fill his absence. Zaccheaus has six catches for 69 yards on the season.

Miller is also affordable. The Falcons have roughly $800,000 available under the salary cap for this season, and Miller was scheduled to make $1.2 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

If Ragone were to give a recommendation for Miller, general manager Terry Fontenot and the Falcons should be interested.

Atlanta needs another pass catcher behind Ridley.

The Texans made a trade with the Chicago Bears the day before training camp that included Miller and a seventh-round draft pick for Houston's 2022 fifth-round pick.