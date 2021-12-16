Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Falcons vs. 49ers: Livestream, TV Channel, and Latest Odds

    Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers: Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream the game, plus latest betting odds and lines.
    The Atlanta Falcons head to San Francisco on Sunday to take on the 49ers.

    This is a must-win game for the Falcons to keep their playoff hopes alive. The 49ers can afford a slip up, but a loss would put a lot of pressure on them with road tripes to the Tennessee Titans (9-4) and LA Rams (9-4) still on the schedule.

    Here's how to watch the Falcons vs. 49ers including game time, television channel, and latest betting lines and odds.

    Who: Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at San Francisco 49ers (7-6)
    When: Sunday, Dec. 19, 4 p.m. EST
    Where: Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, Calif.
    TV: CBS (Commentators: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)
    Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
    Stream: FUBO.tv, Paramount+
    Money Line: 49ers -400 (bet $400 to win $100), Falcons +310 (bet $100 to win $310)
    Spread: 49ers -9.5, O/U 46
    Playoff Outlook: 49ers 6th, Falcons 10th (7 Spots)

    The 49ers enter the game having won four of five and are big favorites. The Falcons are 6-2 on the road this season, but the oddsmakers are still not giving Atlanta much of a chance.

    The game will feature two of the NFL's most explosive playmakers in Cordarrelle Patterson for the Falcons and Deebo Samuel for the 49ers. Patterson has lined up in a variety of positions for Atlanta, and the 49ers began using Samuel in a similar role the last several games.

    The Falcons will need to limit Samuel and tight end George Kittle while getting big plays from Patterson and their own star tight end Kyle Pitts to have any chance of pulling off the upset.

