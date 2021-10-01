Feleipe Franks the Next Taysom Hill?

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Feleipe Franks saw his first NFL action last week against the New York Giants, but it was in a different position than expected.

Franks was on the active roster for the first time all season, but it wasn't just to hold a clipboard on the sidelines as the third-string quarterback. Franks lined up at tight end his first time on the field, before taking a snap at quarterback later in the first half.

READ MORE: Falcons DC Dean Pees Praises Falcons Linebacker

At 6'6 and 230 pounds with good mobility, Franks has a frame similar to former Florida Gators teammate and current Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts who stands 6'6 and 245 pounds.

That’s not to compare the two, but …

He adds size and mobility to the quarterback position that Matt Ryan and Josh Rosen lack. Head coach Arthur Smith is curious if he can find ways to exploit Franks' athleticism.

"There's things that we think he may be able to add," said Smith earlier this week. "He's a good football player. There's things that we may, something this week, or maybe in the future, it's good to get his feet wet."

Asked if he was worried that practicing at tight end could be the end of his quarterback career, Franks was quick to squash that notion. An undrafted free agent, Franks is happy to get a chance anywhere on the field in his young career.

"That's definitely not it, because I still take reps at quarterback. So it's definitely not that." said Franks while wearing his red quarterback jersey after practice on Thursday. "My mindset is just whatever to help the team, to be able to get on the field, get my feet wet, is always a blessing in itself."

The New Orleans Saints have a quarterback in Taysom Hill who has been involved in a hybrid quarterback role. Hill has been compensated $20 million by the Saints the last two years despite only throwing 135 career passes his five seasons.

Said Franks; “Do I start wondering if that's my future? No, I don't wonder if my future is like anyone else's. Whatever they tell me to do is my role. Whether it's they need me to play 10 snaps at quarterback, three snaps and then go to tight end, do this, that and the other, it doesn't matter."

"Whatever they tell me to do, I'll do. Anytime I get on the field, I try to be a playmaker."

Franks was a good enough athlete to be drafted as a baseball player out of high school by the Boston Red Sox despite not his senior year because he enrolled at Florida early.

He's not advanced enough with his passing to be a legit threat to starter Matt Ryan at quarterback, but he's definitely an NFL-caliber athlete with his size and agility.

Could we see more of Franks on Sunday against the Washington Football Team?

Maybe... but Franks and Smith have definitely given something for Washington to think about and plan for this week.