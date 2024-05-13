Former Atlanta Falcons TE Lands with NFC Foe After Rookie Minicamp Tryout
Kyle Pitts will be back for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, but just about every other tight end on the team’s 2023 roster has needed to find a new home this year. On May 13, tight end Parker Hesse landed on his feet with the Detroit Lions.
The Lions announced on their official X account that they signed Hesse. The veteran tight end worked out with the team on a tryout basis during the rookie minicamp.
Hesse played the past three seasons for the Falcons. He posted 14 catches for 132 yards, but the team mostly used him as a blocking tight end. Sometimes, Hesse also blocked in the backfield.
The Falcons used him the most during the 2022 season when Pitts was dealing with various injuries. During 2022, Hesse caught 9 passes for 89 yards while playing a career-high 646 offensive snaps.
Hesse played in all 17 games that season, lining up for 62% of the team’s offensive snaps and 51% of its snaps on special teams.
Last year, Hesse spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad. He appeared in three games but didn’t have a target.
Before signing with the Lions, Hesse had spent his entire career with Arthur Smith. Prior to his time with the Falcons, Hesse had a two-year stint with the Tennessee Titans when Smith was the team’s offensive coordinator.
In college at Iowa, Hesse played linebacker and defensive line. After going unselected in the 2019 NFL draft, he converted to tight end under Smith with the Titans.
Hesse will have his work cut out for him to make the Lions roster. He is the team’s sixth tight end, and Detroit has two talented tight ends on rookie contracts. 2023 rookie Sam LaPorta set rookie Lions records with 86 catches, 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
In addition to Pitts, depth tight ends John FitzPatrick and Tucker Fisk will return this season for the Falcons. But Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt and Hesse have signed with new teams.