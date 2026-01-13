Arthur Blank Reveals What President of Football Matt Ryan Will Do in Atlanta

Matt Ryan was introduced as the Atlanta Falcons president of football on Tuesday morning. Ryan, the former Falcons quarterback, joined team owner Arthur Blank and team president and CEO Greg Beadles for a press conference to explain what the new position entails and lay out his vision in Atlanta as the team experiences a major front office shakeup.

Blank kicked off the presser by speaking directly to Ryan's children who were in the front row, saying their father did something special in Atlanta and he expected history to repeat itself with Ryan in his new role. As for what he thought Ryan would be doing, he told the press, "basically everything between football and grass he is responsible for."

Based on what Ryan and Blank said, it sounds like the former quarterback will just generally be involved in everything, starting with the coach and GM search. Past that, Ryan will be focused on building relationships.

"This is the only place I would do it." @AtlantaFalcons President of Football Matt Ryan says he did not seek out the role. Enjoyed @NFLonCBS but always wanted to support the organization.



Says his role starts with supporting GM and head coach. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/TSmKvDF9YP — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) January 13, 2026

"I do think it comes down to where can I support," said Ryan. "Depending on who it is at the head coach position. Or who it is at the general manager position. You know, in what ways can I help? And that's really how I view it. Everybody has different personality types. Everybody has different strengths and different weaknesses. I think one of the areas I can provide support to people who are coming in that are new is the relationships that I have here that are previously established and helping grow those relationships as quickly as possible because that's one of the things I believe in. The separation in this league happens from the people in this building and the faster everybody gets on the same page and the faster we get to know each other and the faster we create really strong working relationships, the better our chances of being successful on the field are."

Ryan also explained what he wouldn't be doing, which included a joke at the expense of Phillip Rivers.

#Falcons President Matt Ryan on his new role with the organization:



“I'm not trying to call plays. I'm not trying to run your offense. I’m not trying to pull a Philip Rivers and come back and play.”🤣



(🎥 @AtlantaFalcons) pic.twitter.com/GGoXpT632E — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2026

The Falcons drafted Ryan with the No. 3 pick in the 2008 NFL draft. He played 14 seasons for the team, won rookie of the year, MVP and took the team to their second Super Bowl where something terrible happened that was not addressed at the press conference. You can watch the entire press conference on YouTube.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated