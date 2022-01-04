Will Falcons LB Foye Tackle NFL Top Honor?

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun has a chance to lead the NFL in tackles.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun leads the NFL with 179 tackles. He holds a nine-tackle lead over Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner with just one game to play.

Oluokun was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week two weeks ago with his 14-tackle performance that included a game-sealing interception.

He followed that up last week with 13 tackles in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Oluokun had been trailing Wagner for much of the season, but Wagner only played one snap last week against the Lions and had just 18 tackles the previous two weeks.

Oluokun's 37 tackles over the last three weeks helped vault him into the lead. Wagner is out the final week of the season, and Oluokun has a 14-tackles lead over Wagner's teammate Jordyn Brooks (is anyone else making tackles in Seattle?).

Falcons legend Jesse Tuggle was the last Atlanta player to lead the NFL in tackles. He had 152 tackles in 1995 and led the league three straight seasons from 1990-1992.

The Falcons drafted Oluokun from Yale in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He had 91 tackles his rookie season despite only starting seven games.

He started just three games his second year and saw his total fall to 62 tackles.

Oluokun broke into the lineup as a full-time starter last year and rewarded the Falcons with a 117 tackles.

His season-high in tackles this year is 16 in a Week 8 loss to the Carolina Panthers. If he matches that total against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, he'd finish within shouting distance of 200 tackles with 195.

Oluokun is scheduled to be a free agent following the season, and leading the NFL in tackles would be a nice addition to the resume as he heads to the open market.