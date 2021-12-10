Georgia Native NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Dies at Age 33

Tom Brady writes on social media, “We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. … a source of light as always.”

Tragic news was revealed Thursday night when officials confirmed that former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died at age 33.

Thomas died in his home state of Georgia with Roswell officials determining he had passed from an undisclosed medical issue.

Thomas, who also played for the Houston Texans, New York Jets and New England Patriots, announced he had officially retired from the NFL in June.

A former Broncos first-round draft pick from Georgia Tech, he won a Super Bowl with the team and was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls.

He ranked second in franchise history with 9,055 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns and third with 665 receptions. He finished his career with 777 career receptions, 10,522 yards and 69 touchdowns, including his 10 playoff games.

While playing with Peyton Manning for four seasons, Thomas averaged 101 catches for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns. He set a Super Bowl record with 13 receptions in a 43-8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He also played with Tom Brady, who wrote on social media, “We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. … a source of light as always.”

Thomas posted five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Denver from 2012-2016. He was a key receiver during Peyton Manning's years with the Broncos, and was on the winning side of Super Bowl 50 when the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers. In 2014, he posted career highs of 111 catches and 1,694 receiving yards. For his career, Thomas caught 724 passes for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Thomas was a multi-sport athlete at Dexter West Laurens High.

"Love forever, bro," former teammate Brandin Marshall wrote on social media.