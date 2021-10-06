October 6, 2021
Surprise Slice: Texans Cut Veteran WR

Houston is releasing receiver Anthony Miller
Author:

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are cutting veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Miller has five receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown in two games since being acquired via a trade in July. The former Chicago Bears second-round draft pick caught four of those passes for 20 yards and his lone score on six targets as the replacement for an injured Danny Amendola in the Sept. 23 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

READ MORE: Texans Signing Rookie WR to Practice Squad

Amendola is recovering from a strained hamstring and is expected to be the primary slot with Miller gone.

Traded to the Texans along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick the day before players reported to training camp, Miller was in the final year of his four-year, $5.353 million rookie contract that includes a $1.21 million base salary this season.

After catching seven touchdowns as a rookie, Miller combined for just four touchdowns during his last two seasons in Chicago.

READ MORE: Culley, Players Agree Texans' Blowout in Buffalo was 'Embarrassing.'

Miller drew some praise from Texans coach David Culley after the Carolina game.

“We knew he was a playmaker," Culley said. "He’s a tough kid. Normally, when you throw the ball to him, he’s going to make a play. We were glad to see him back and get that touchdown. He did a nice job on that play, on the route."

