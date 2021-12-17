The Atlanta Falcons lost safety Erik Harris for the season. How much will the Falcons miss him?

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris was lost because of a chest injury he suffered last week against the Carolina Panthers. He will miss this week against the San Francisco 49ers and is likely out for the season.

Harris was signed as a free agent before the season on a one-year deal worth $1.35 million and is third on the team in tackles with 64.

Harris' play for the Falcons has been a bonus, but he was acquired in large part for his veteran leadership. Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett thinks that's how Harris has helped the team get ready for his absence.

"Definitely going to miss E," Jarrett said of Harris. "Definitely wish him well in his recovery. We've got a lot of confidence in the next man up. We've got some guys that are very capable to step up."

"Good thing about it, Erik was the kind of guy to pour into young guys for moments like this. He's one of the more vocal, active leaders on the defense to make sure everybody is on their detail."

"Coach would have them prepared, but definitely as a leader to have whoever is going to be on the field prepared."

Second-round pick Richie Grant was drafted to be the eventual starting safety for the Falcons, but Atlanta has been able to ease him into the action because of veterans Harris and Duron Harmon ahead of him.

Grant should see more time this week, but it will likely be at the nickel position with second-year pro Jaylinn Hawkins getting more work in Harris' position.

Hawkins saw a season high in snap counts with 54 last week, and he should break that number as a starting safety this week.

It won't be Grant or Hawkins this week, it looks like it will be Grant and Hawkins on Sunday against the 49ers.

The Falcons will miss Harris on the field, but because of his leadership and mentoring of the young players through the year, his impact will still be felt.