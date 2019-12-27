FalconMaven
WATCH: Falcons CB Jordan Miller suspended for PED use

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons have mostly been ending the 2019 season on a positive note, but that's no longer the case for rookie cornerback Jordan Miller.

The NFL announced Thursday afternoon that Miller will be suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Miller tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Miller will obviously miss this Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he will also be forced to sit out the first three contests of the 2020 season. Not exactly ideal for a young player trying to carve out a role in the league.

The Falcons drafted Miller in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He didn't dress this season until Week 5, but he at least appeared on special teams during each of the next 10 games. Miller recovered a fumble in his debut on special teams against the Houston Texans.

Interesting, Miller was inactive this past Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now he won't play again until at least the end of September.

That's a real shame. There's no guarantee that Miller was going to be part of Atlanta's plan at cornerback next season anyway, but his lack of availability at the end of this season means he didn't receive an opportunity to leave an impression.

Then next summer, the Falcons may not give him the best of looks during the preseason either because the team will be busy preparing for Week 1, and Miller won't be able to play.

Miller's suspension is really unfortunate news but a fitting end to a very disappointing year for the Falcons.

