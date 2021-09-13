‘Dumb S—-‘: Julio Jones Angers Titans Coach

Former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with his new head coach.

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles in its Week 1 matchup, and that was rough.

Meanwhile. former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones shoved Cardinals defensive back Byron Murphy after a play, and third-and-1 quickly became third-and-16.

Vrabel called out Jones' lack of discipline after the game.

"That’s absolutely nothing we coach or teach," said Vrabel. “So that would fall under the category of doing dumb s--- that hurts the team. Right there in bold letters."

Jones would go on to have just three catches for 29 yards in his Titans debut, and Tennessee got blown out by the Cardinals 38-13.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was the offensive coordinator with the Titans the last two years, and Jones was an Atlanta Falcon the past 10.

Jones pushed for a trade from Atlanta in the offseason it what became somewhat of a messy breakup for the formerly popular receiver.

Jones got his wish when he was traded to Tennessee along with a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for the Titans' second-round pick in 2022 and fourth-round pick in 2023.

One of the reasons the Falcons agreed to trade Jones was Atlanta needed to create room under the salary cap. The Titans and Jones agreed to restructure his contract last week which provided salary cap relief to Tennessee - something the Falcons desperately needed.

It's a long season, and Jones and the Falcons will have ample opportunities to bounce back. For Jones, it will be on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, while the Falcons head to Tampa on Sunday to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.