Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, a 2019 first-round pick, is in the final year of his rookie contract. After Atlanta declined his fifth-year option, McGary will enter free agency at season's end.

The Falcons have shown their unwillingness to commit to McGary long term, so the team jumped in free agency to sign veteran Germain Ifedi as an insurance policy.

However, McGary has seen majority of the first-team reps at right tackle during training camp and head coach Arthur Smith is pleased with his progress.

"He's having a solid camp," Smith said. "I'm proud of Kaleb. He's come a long way... I think he's playing really good football right now."

McGary has been a strong run blocker but has struggled to protect the passer over the course of his career. This is not uncommon as there are many lineman who develop a later as pass protectors.

As a first-round pick, the Falcons were hoping that McGary could be a tackle of the future. This might not be the case unless he can improve in pass protection.

McGary was credited (or blamed) with giving up nine sacks last season, tied for the second-most among tackles, left or right, in the NFL. His overall grade of 62.4 from Pro Football Focus (PFF) was bolstered by his 71.4 run blocking grade. His 50.6 pass blocking grade was graded 116th among offensive tackles.

However, with the Falcons going from pocket-passer Matt Ryan to the mobile Marcus Mariota, the scheme could play into McGary's favor and lead to his best season yet with the team.

McGary and the Falcons are preparing for their second preseason contest Monday night against the New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.