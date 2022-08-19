Role Changing For Falcons DB Erik Harris?

Joining the Atlanta Falcons in free agency last offseason, Erik Harris was a day-one starter on the back end of the defense. Choosing to retain Harris likely stems from the former CFL star's versatility.

Given Harris' versatility, that could lead to a possible change in roles for the upcoming season.

Harris missed Atlanta's final four games a season ago due a torn pectoral muscle, which has limited him throughout the offseason thus far. While he faces question marks regarding his health and role, Harris' veteran leadership is as solid as can be.

"He's one of the more vocal, active leaders on the defense to make sure everybody is on their detail," Falcons star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said last season. "Coach would have them prepared, but definitely as a leader to have whoever is going to be on the field prepared."

With the Falcons looking to feature their two young safeties in Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins, Harris might not see the field as often as he did in 2021. However, if nothing else, he can still play a valuable role in the development of Atlanta's future two-deep duo.

Still, Harris is a proven, solid NFL player who offers stability in a room full of potential and flash. For Atlanta's defense to take steps forward, Grant and Hawkins need to emerge as playmakers on the back end. If nothing else, the goal of training camp and beyond will be giving the pair every opportunity to claim the starting jobs, a potentially key aspect of the Falcons' defensive rebuild.